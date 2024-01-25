Suspected carjackers flee onto KSU campus; one apprehended, two still at large

Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department reported in a public information release that a carjacker was arrested and two more more are still at large after they drove the vehicle onto the Kennesaw State University campus.

The incident took place yesterday evening at around 5:36 p.m. near 3340 Frey Road in unincorporated Cobb County with a Kennesaw address.

Precinct 1 police officers responded to the reported carjacking, and Cobb County Dispatch relayed the following report

Preliminary information relayed by Cobb County Dispatch indicated that three males carjacked a 2023 Cadillac CT4, which fled towards the Kennesaw State University campus. The carjacked vehicle was located by personnel in the Real-Time Crime Center near the KSU campus. Simultaneously, KSU Police issued a secure-in-place alert around 6:20 pm after receiving reports of an armed intruder on the campus. Advertisement

Kennesaw State University police and Cobb County police responded responded and arrested a 17-year-old male from Lithonina after a foot chase. The suspect had the allegedly stolen vehicle’s keys at the time of the arrest.

No shots were fired on campus, and no injuries were reported. The two remaining suspects were not found despite an extensive search.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

