The City of Mableton now hiring staff

The City of Mableton announced in the following press release that it is now ready to hire staff:

The City of Mableton, Georgia, the newest municipality in the state, has announced the commencement of its next round of staff hiring following the successful approval of the inaugural spending plan presented by Mayor Michael Owens and approved by the City Council a few weeks ago. The city, who officially started operations on June 1, 2023, only has four staff all who are still listed as interim, and only two who are working full-time.

The city is currently seeking dynamic and qualified individuals to fill key roles. The available positions include City Manager, Community Development Director, Business License Specialist, Human Resources Director, Code Enforcement Officer(s), Finance Director, Building Inspector, IT Director, IT System Administrator, Communications and Community Development Director and Executive Assistant / Office Manager. These positions are now open for applications on Indeed.com, and interested candidates are encouraged to visit the job postings for detailed information.

The application period will remain open until all positions are filled, with the interview process scheduled to kick off on January 8th. Successful candidates are expected to join the City of Mableton team at the beginning of February.

Mayor Michael Owens expressed his enthusiasm for the growth and development that will result from the addition of new staff: “I am thrilled to invite dedicated professionals to join the City of Mableton. I have personally reviewed some of the resumes and I’m amazed at the quality of some of the talent that we are attracting. This marks a significant milestone in our journey as a municipality. The hiring of key personnel will play a pivotal role in accelerating our city’s growth and enhancing our capacity to serve the needs of our community effectively.”

To apply for these opportunities, interested candidates can visit Indeed.com. For any inquiries or further information, please contact jobs@mableton.gov.

The City of Mableton is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals from all backgrounds to apply.