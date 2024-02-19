Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, February 19, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, February 19, 2024, with a high near 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to high fire danger conditions expected again this afternoon into the evening across North and Central Georgia due to low relative humidity values. Flood warnings also continue for portions of the Oconee and Ocmulgee, rivers south and east of Macon.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tonight

Widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

Widespread frost, mainly before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 19, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 59 78 in 1891 28 in 2015 Min Temperature M 40 59 in 2018 13 in 1958 Avg Temperature M 49.5 67.5 in 2018 21.5 in 2015 Precipitation M 0.16 1.47 in 1917 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2006 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 4 in 1979 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 16 43 in 2015 0 in 2018 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 2018 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.6 57.2 66.7 in 1990 34.5 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.7 37.9 50.1 in 1927 21.6 in 1895 Avg Temperature 52.1 47.5 57.8 in 1927 28.1 in 1895 Total Precipitation 3.49 3.04 9.43 in 1990 0.30 in 1977 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 228 333 697 in 1895 135 in 1927 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 1957 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 56.5 55.2 63.0 in 1950 41.9 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 37.9 36.5 45.3 in 1950 22.1 in 1977 Avg Temperature 47.2 45.9 54.2 in 1950 33.0 in 1977 Total Precipitation 9.92 7.63 18.31 in 1936 2.37 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.7 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1659 1949 3267 in 1977 1308 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 12 in 1932 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-18

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-18

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-18

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-18

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”