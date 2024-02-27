Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, with a high near 72 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a fire danger statement that is in effect through 7 p.m. tonight due to low fuel moistures and elevated wind gusts for all of north and central Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Showers, mainly before 5 p.m. High near 72. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

Scattered showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 27, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 61 79 in 1962 29 in 1935 Min Temperature M 42 65 in 1944 13 in 1934 Avg Temperature M 51.4 70.0 in 1944 25.0 in 1935 Precipitation M 0.17 3.04 in 1902 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2008 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1982 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 14 40 in 1935 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1944 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 63.1 58.1 66.4 in 2017 40.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.3 38.8 48.9 in 2018 25.9 in 1895 Avg Temperature 52.7 48.4 57.3 in 2018 33.4 in 1895 Total Precipitation 3.67 4.39 12.68 in 1961 0.33 in 1978 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.4 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 314 449 846 in 1895 230 in 2018 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.9 55.9 63.6 in 2017 43.6 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 38.4 37.1 45.0 in 2023 23.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 48.1 46.5 54.0 in 2023 34.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 10.10 8.98 19.24 in 1936 3.04 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.8 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1745 2066 3396 in 1977 1351 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-26

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-26

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-26

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-26

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-24

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”