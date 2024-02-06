Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 6, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, with a high near 62 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 34 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 6, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5673 in 199930 in 1988
Min TemperatureM3759 in 201913 in 1917
Avg TemperatureM46.765.0 in 201923.0 in 1988
PrecipitationM0.152.68 in 19580.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.01.4 in 19800.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM1 in 19800 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1842 in 19880 in 2019
CDD (base 65)M00 in 20230 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature60.855.870.8 in 189032.7 in 1996
Avg Min Temperature40.836.752.0 in 19579.2 in 1917
Avg Temperature50.846.361.1 in 195723.0 in 1917
Total Precipitation0.580.955.41 in 19360.00 in 2000
Total Snowfall0.00.11.7 in 19800.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth03 in 19360 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)70113251 in 191725 in 1927
Total CDD (base 65)005 in 19570 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature54.554.364.7 in 195039.7 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature35.935.846.3 in 195020.4 in 1977
Avg Temperature45.245.055.5 in 195030.1 in 1977
Total Precipitation7.015.5416.23 in 19361.13 in 1927
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.58.4 in 19360.0 in 2020
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)150117292962 in 19771189 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2010 in 19320 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-05
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-05
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-05
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-05
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

