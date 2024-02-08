Learn the nuts and bolts of local government at the Smyrna Citizens Academy

The registration for the Smyrna Citizens Academy will open tomorrow, Friday, February 9, and will remain open until February 23, 2024.
So, if you’re interested in attending this 11-week course consisting of 9 learning sessions about the nuts and bolts of the Smyrna government, the contact person is Carson Haynie at chaynie@smyrnaga.gov.
.
The announcement on the Smyrna website describes the program as follows:
The Smyrna Citizens Academy gives residents an opportunity to become civically engaged by building positive relationships with city government officials while furthering their education on the city’s daily processes. Through the academy, citizens will get a behind-the-scenes look at city operations, have a chance to give feedback that may help the city improve its commitment to the citizens, and become ambassadors for the city in which they live, work, and play.
Learn from city staff during interactive sessions about:
- City Council and Administration
- Finance, Human Resources, and Community Relations
- Public Works, Engineering, and Water Distribution
- Community Development, Economic Development, and IT
- Environmental Services/KSB
- Parks & Recreation
- Smyrna Public Library and Smyrna History Museum
- Police
- Fire
Schedule
The classes take place over 11 weeks, consisting of 9 learning sessions and a graduation ceremony. All sessions will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the assigned location. Click here to view the 2024 schedule.
About the City of Smyrna
Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.
Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:
