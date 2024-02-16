New Kennesaw Acworth 911 technology improves dispatcher/caller communication

Kennesaw Acworth 911 will be using two related new technologies that will allow a dispatcher and caller to communicate when the caller can’t speak or doesn’t know what to say.
The tools are what3words and Prepared Live.
According to the news release for the
what3words’ goal is to become a global standard for communicating location. It gives everyone and everywhere a simple, accurate and reliable address. Three-word addresses are easier to remember than a postal address and can be shared more accurately than any other location reference system. what3words can be used in emergencies by giving dispatchers the exact location of the emergency in three words. what3words can be used for free by individuals via mobile app for iOS and Android.Advertisement
Prepared Live enables the 9-1-1 dispatch center to receive texts from mobile callers in real-time. Two-way text empowers the dispatcher to communicate with the caller when they can’t speak or don’t know what to say. Dispatchers can effectively communicate with callers by sending outbound text messages, guiding them to the appropriate numbers, obtaining copies of police reports, and even sending text messages to follow up on abandoned 911 calls. This addition to the center’s technology suite will significantly improve dispatcher’s ability to respond to emergencies effectively and efficiently in the community.
This launch follows weeks of preparation and training to ensure that the Kennesaw Acworth 911 dispatchers and team are able to properly utilize the software.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:
