Classic Rock Jam Lights Up Marietta This March 22!

Put on those dancing shoes and get ready to boogie! And support the important work of the Marietta History Center (MHC) at the same time.

The MHC will present the return of the Classic Rock Jam FUNdraiser on Friday, March 22nd, 2024, starting at at 7 p.m. The location is Boxwood Social Hall, 18 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA 30060.

According to the announcement for the event on the City of Marietta website, “Join them for a night that’ll have you dancing in the aisles as they bring together the incredible talents of Mark Grundhoefer and a lineup of local and regional rock legends.”

The announcement describes the event as follows:

Get ready to party and dance the night away as the Marietta History Center is proud to announce the electrifying return of the Classic Rock Jam FUNdraiser! Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with soul-stirring classics and heart-pounding jams that will transport you through the decades of rock ‘n’ roll history. From timeless anthems to iconic ballads, this concert promises to be a sonic journey like no other!

Due to the popularity and demand for this event, the Classic Rock Jam will be held at Boxwood Social Hall, located right next to the Marietta History Center. So grab your friends, family, and fellow rock enthusiasts, and let’s make some noise for a cause! Don’t miss out on the ultimate celebration of rock music and community unity at the Classic Rock Jam FUNdraiser. See you there!

The cost is $25 (+ applicable taxes) for General Admission tickets. Please purchase online at https://mariettahistorycenter.shopsettings.com/ or $20 for MHC Members. Members please call the MHC at 770-794-5710 to purchase your tickets.

The cost at the door is $30.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Lisa Oestreicher – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.