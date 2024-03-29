Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, March 29, 2024

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 29, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, March 29, 2024, with a high near 71 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to low relative humidities that can cause high fire danger conditions this afternoon into the evening for north and central Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-02-016333482.20
2024-02-02704155.59.50
2024-02-036246547.80
2024-02-04504246-0.30.51
2024-02-05594250.540.07
2024-02-06654052.55.80
2024-02-075937481.10
2024-02-08563947.50.40
2024-02-096347557.70
2024-02-1066566113.50.06
2024-02-1168606416.30.59
2024-02-126149557.12.25
2024-02-135741490.9T
2024-02-14663751.53.20
2024-02-156941556.50
2024-02-16655057.58.70
2024-02-17573646.5-2.50.01
2024-02-18533142-7.20
2024-02-19623950.510
2024-02-20623749.5-0.20
2024-02-2166385220
2024-02-227044576.80
2024-02-2368546110.60.18
2024-02-24664354.53.80
2024-02-25643449-1.90
2024-02-26734458.57.30
2024-02-27735664.513.1T
2024-02-28754459.57.80.22
2024-02-29533845.5-6.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 29, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6985 in 201743 in 1894
Min TemperatureM4866 in 202025 in 1887
Avg TemperatureM58.773.0 in 198934.5 in 1887
PrecipitationM0.147.36 in 18860.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M730 in 18870 in 2020
CDD (base 65)M18 in 20200 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.665.673.9 in 201249.1 in 1960
Avg Min Temperature49.145.154.3 in 201231.3 in 1960
Avg Temperature58.455.464.1 in 201240.2 in 1960
Total Precipitation7.984.4112.96 in 19290.45 in 2004
Total Snowfall0.00.47.9 in 19830.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19930 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)183295710 in 1960104 in 2012
Total CDD (base 65)51592 in 19070 in 2014
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature61.359.264.9 in 201749.4 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature42.139.846.1 in 188030.4 in 1977
Avg Temperature51.749.555.4 in 202340.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation18.3013.5529.73 in 18816.41 in 1914
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)195223883719 in 19771619 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)71792 in 19070 in 2010

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-28
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-28
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-28
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-27
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles