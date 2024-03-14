Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2024

Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling March 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, March 14, 2024, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 58 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. 

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph. 

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. 

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-02-016333482.20
2024-02-02704155.59.50
2024-02-036246547.80
2024-02-04504246-0.30.51
2024-02-05594250.540.07
2024-02-06654052.55.80
2024-02-075937481.10
2024-02-08563947.50.40
2024-02-096347557.70
2024-02-1066566113.50.06
2024-02-1168606416.30.59
2024-02-126149557.12.25
2024-02-135741490.9T
2024-02-14663751.53.20
2024-02-156941556.50
2024-02-16655057.58.70
2024-02-17573646.5-2.50.01
2024-02-18533142-7.20
2024-02-19623950.510
2024-02-20623749.5-0.20
2024-02-2166385220
2024-02-227044576.80
2024-02-2368546110.60.18
2024-02-24664354.53.80
2024-02-25643449-1.90
2024-02-26734458.57.30
2024-02-27735664.513.1T
2024-02-28754459.57.80.22
2024-02-29533845.5-6.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 14, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6582 in 198933 in 1993
Min TemperatureM4564 in 191818 in 1993
Avg TemperatureM55.170.5 in 201225.5 in 1993
PrecipitationM0.163.62 in 19120.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.0T in 19760.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM4 in 19930 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1039 in 19930 in 2021
CDD (base 65)M06 in 20120 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature66.063.675.2 in 197440.6 in 1960
Avg Min Temperature48.843.552.9 in 199724.1 in 1960
Avg Temperature57.453.563.8 in 199732.3 in 1960
Total Precipitation6.592.257.93 in 19290.04 in 1974
Total Snowfall0.00.34.8 in 19600.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19930 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)95165454 in 196038 in 1997
Total CDD (base 65)0533 in 19550 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature59.757.564.1 in 202346.9 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature40.638.446.2 in 188027.1 in 1977
Avg Temperature50.148.055.1 in 202337.8 in 1940
Total Precipitation16.9111.3922.94 in 20204.49 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.110.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)186422583611 in 19771524 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2740 in 20230 in 2010

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-13
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-13
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-13
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-12
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

