Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, March 14, 2024, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 58 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-02-01 63 33 48 2.2 0 2024-02-02 70 41 55.5 9.5 0 2024-02-03 62 46 54 7.8 0 2024-02-04 50 42 46 -0.3 0.51 2024-02-05 59 42 50.5 4 0.07 2024-02-06 65 40 52.5 5.8 0 2024-02-07 59 37 48 1.1 0 2024-02-08 56 39 47.5 0.4 0 2024-02-09 63 47 55 7.7 0 2024-02-10 66 56 61 13.5 0.06 2024-02-11 68 60 64 16.3 0.59 2024-02-12 61 49 55 7.1 2.25 2024-02-13 57 41 49 0.9 T 2024-02-14 66 37 51.5 3.2 0 2024-02-15 69 41 55 6.5 0 2024-02-16 65 50 57.5 8.7 0 2024-02-17 57 36 46.5 -2.5 0.01 2024-02-18 53 31 42 -7.2 0 2024-02-19 62 39 50.5 1 0 2024-02-20 62 37 49.5 -0.2 0 2024-02-21 66 38 52 2 0 2024-02-22 70 44 57 6.8 0 2024-02-23 68 54 61 10.6 0.18 2024-02-24 66 43 54.5 3.8 0 2024-02-25 64 34 49 -1.9 0 2024-02-26 73 44 58.5 7.3 0 2024-02-27 73 56 64.5 13.1 T 2024-02-28 75 44 59.5 7.8 0.22 2024-02-29 53 38 45.5 -6.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 14, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 65 82 in 1989 33 in 1993 Min Temperature M 45 64 in 1918 18 in 1993 Avg Temperature M 55.1 70.5 in 2012 25.5 in 1993 Precipitation M 0.16 3.62 in 1912 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1976 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 4 in 1993 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 10 39 in 1993 0 in 2021 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 2012 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.0 63.6 75.2 in 1974 40.6 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 48.8 43.5 52.9 in 1997 24.1 in 1960 Avg Temperature 57.4 53.5 63.8 in 1997 32.3 in 1960 Total Precipitation 6.59 2.25 7.93 in 1929 0.04 in 1974 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.8 in 1960 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1993 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 95 165 454 in 1960 38 in 1997 Total CDD (base 65) 0 5 33 in 1955 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 59.7 57.5 64.1 in 2023 46.9 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 40.6 38.4 46.2 in 1880 27.1 in 1977 Avg Temperature 50.1 48.0 55.1 in 2023 37.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 16.91 11.39 22.94 in 2020 4.49 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.1 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1864 2258 3611 in 1977 1524 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 7 40 in 2023 0 in 2010

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-13

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-13

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-13

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-12

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”