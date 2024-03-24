Marietta Basketball Skills Clinic begins this week

The City of Marietta posted the following notice on its website announcing that the Marietta Basketball Skills Clinic for youth between 7-15 years of age begins this week:

Registration is now available for the City of Marietta’s Basketball Skills Clinic from March 26, 2024 – May 11, 2024, at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center located at 545 Kenneth E Marcus Way, for children 7-15 years of age.

The basketball skills clinic aims to teach children aged 7-15 the fundamentals of basketball through various skill trainings. The overall goal is to increase the quality of their game play through skill development, teach the fundamentals of basketball, and to further prepare them to play in official basketball games.

The clinic is a 6 week session that will run from March 26th-May 11th with the exception of Marietta City Schools Spring Break, April 1st – 5th.

Age groups are as follows:

Co-Ed Aged 7-9 : Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6:15PM-7:15PM

Girls Aged 9-14: Wednesdays from 6:15PM-7:30PM | Saturdays from 12:30PM-1:45PM

Boys Aged 10-15: Thursdays from 7:15PM-8:30PM | Saturdays from 1:45PM-3:00PM

(The full gym will be utilized for the Boys 10-15 group)

Price: $80 per child for City of Marietta resident

$100 per child non-City resident

** Please note this is a skills clinic and not a basketball league. There will be no official games played during the session **

To register, please visit the website.