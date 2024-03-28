Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Macland Road in Cobb County

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a collision that led to the hospitalization of a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Macland Road at Line Tree Lane on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, around 7:30 pm.

Investigators report that a gray 2019 Suzuki ZX636 motorcycle, operated by a 20-year-old Marietta man, was headed east on Macland Road at the intersection with Line Tree Lane.

Advertisement

A black 2009 Infiniti FX, driven by driven by a 53-year-old Powder Springs woman, was heading west on Macland Road, about to turn left onto Line Tree Lane.

Following closely behind the Infiniti FX was a white 2013 Honda CR-V, operated by a 64-year-old Dallas, Georgia, woman.

As the Infiniti FX made the left turn across the path of the motorcycle, the Suzuki collided with the right side of the Infiniti.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the Suzuki which continued easterly, colliding with the Honda CR-V before coming to a final rest.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured in the collision.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.