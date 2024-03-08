Volunteers Needed for Tree Planting in Marietta City Cemetery, Mar 9

Do you want to get outdoor exercise, help beautify Marietta, and make practical steps toward healing the environment?

The Marietta Tree Keepers is calling on community volunteers to help with a tree planting and maintenance event tomorrow, Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Marietta City Cemetery.

The event promises to be a hands-on experience for participants of all ages. Sign-in and refreshments will begin at 9:00 a.m., and volunteer work will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The parking address is Brown Park, 358 West Atlanta St., Marietta, 30064, or in the center of the cemetery near the sign-in table.

The initiative, aimed at nurturing and expanding the local tree canopy, is free to the public. It offers a rewarding opportunity to contribute to the environment while enjoying a morning outdoors. Tools, gloves, and refreshments will be provided.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website gives the following further details:

Dress for the weather. Tools and gloves included. Donuts, hot chocolate and hot coffee provided. In case of bad weather please call 770-424-4664 for weather updates and rescheduled date. Large groups please contact us with your number of volunteers that will be in attendance.

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization. It plants, preserves and protects trees in and around the City of Marietta.

The mission of the Marietta Tree Keepers is described on its website as follows

“Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance.

“We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community.

“Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction.

“We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.”