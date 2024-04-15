Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, April 15, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, April 15, 2024, with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 59 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 15, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 74 87 in 1972 45 in 1903 Min Temperature M 52 66 in 1991 31 in 1950 Avg Temperature M 63.0 74.5 in 1972 43.0 in 1943 Precipitation M 0.13 1.81 in 1994 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 4 22 in 1943 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 2 10 in 1972 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 72.6 71.9 80.0 in 1978 59.0 in 1907 Avg Min Temperature 52.3 50.5 58.4 in 2015 39.3 in 1907 Avg Temperature 62.5 61.2 68.7 in 1999 49.2 in 1907 Total Precipitation 4.57 1.96 9.50 in 1979 T in 1976 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 54 79 233 in 1907 7 in 1967 Total CDD (base 65) 23 22 70 in 1999 0 in 2016 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 63.2 61.2 66.6 in 2017 52.6 in 1902 Avg Min Temperature 43.7 41.5 47.2 in 2023 33.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 53.4 51.3 56.6 in 2023 43.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 22.87 15.78 32.81 in 1936 7.80 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2015 2480 3785 in 1977 1656 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 33 41 144 in 2012 0 in 1902

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-14

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-14

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-14

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”