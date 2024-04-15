Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation to hold Military Ball & Gala

Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc. distributed the following announcement about their April 20 Military Ball & Gala, entitled “Building to Honor.”

In support of and inspired by our Veterans, Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc. is hosting its inaugural “Building To Honor” Military Ball & Gala—an uplifting event that creates greater awareness of the Veterans Memorial, and celebrates the remarkable service and sacrifices of our Military and Veterans in Cobb County. The Military Ball & Gala will be attended by dignitaries, community leaders, friends, supporters, and Veterans from all wars – including six (6) Veterans who served in World War II.

Mark Your Calendar:

April 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM

Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria (200 Interstate N Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339)

Keynote Speaker:

The well-known and highly respected Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and Four-Star General Jack Keane (Ret.) has an outstanding military career of 37 years. He is a frequent National News Media Contributor and currently serves as the Chairman of the Institute for the Study of War. He serves as an advisor to presidents, cabinet officials, members of Congress, international leaders, CEOs, and business leaders.

Intel:

5:00 – 6:00 PM Pre-Dinner Reception (Cash Bars) – Auction and Fun with Bagpiper Scott McAliley

5:15 – 6:15 PM VIP Reception with General Jack Keane and Special Guests (ticketed event)

6:15 – 10:00 PM Toasts, Dinner, Keynote Speech, Dance to the Live Music of Atlanta Seventeen, Live Auction, and More! (ticketed event)

Dress: Military Uniform, Business, Semi-Formal

For media inquiries or additional information about the “Building To Honor” Military Ball & Gala, please contact Donna Kosicki, Chair of the event, at (678) 472-1802 or via email at Cvmfmilitarygala2024@gmail.com.

Follow our Journey on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CobbVetMemorial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cobb-veterans-memorial-foundation/

About the Foundation:

The Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization committed to honoring the service and sacrifices of our Military and Veterans. Through various initiatives, including the construction of a Memorial, the Foundation aims to create a lasting legacy that celebrates the bravery and dedication of our nation’s heroes, starting right here in Cobb County, Georgia.