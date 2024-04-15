CobbLinc Route 30 will detour around several Riverside Parkway stops due to water department construction

The Cobb Department of Transportation announced that the CobbLinc Route 30 bus will be detoured on Riverside Parkway, closing five stops between the Riverside EpiCenter and the Dollar General store.

The closure of the stops began today and is due to a construction project of the Cobb County Water Department.

Image of the closure map from the Cobb DOT website

Here are the details, reprinted from the Cobb DOT website:

Beginning April 15th, the Cobb County Water Department will close part of Riverside Parkway in Austell due to construction. Because of the unsafe environment and lane closings, CobbLinc will modify part of its Route 30 path. Advertisement At the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Factory Shoals Road, instead of continuing down Riverside Parkway, the Route 30 bus will detour down Factory Shoals Road and then continue on Hartman Road until it connects back up with Riverside Parkway. From there, the bus will continue on its scheduled route. Please reference the above map for a clearer indication of the route. This detour will temporarily close the following bus stops on Riverside Parkway:

920296

920210

920298

920208

920539



The last stop before the scheduled detour route is Stop #920783, located directly across from the Dollar General store.

The first stop after the scheduled detour route is Stop #920207, located by the Riverside Epicenter. This detour will last until construction is complete on this section of Riverside Parkway.