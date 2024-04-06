Drew Raessler to make presentation on the transit referendum at Mableton City Council meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet on Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter. Prior to the meeting, at 5:15 p.m. there will be a council work session, also open to the public. For the full agenda packet follow this link.

At the regular meeting, Cobb DOT Director Drew Raessler will give a presentation on the upcoming transit referendum.

Regular Meeting Agenda

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

April 10, 2024 @ 6:30PM

______________________________________________________________

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

__________________________________________________________________________________

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens



2. ROLL CALL



3. INVOCATION



4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE



5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA



6. PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/ PROCLAMATIONS



a. Presentation on Transit Referendum – Cobb DOT Director – Drew Raessler



7. APPOINTMENTS



8. PUBLIC HEARINGS



9. PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone

wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.



10. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Consideration and Approval of March 13, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes

b. Consideration and Approval of March 13, 2024 Work Session Minutes

c. Consideration and Approval of March 22-24, 2024 Planning Conference Minutes

d. Consideration of City of Mableton Records Management Policy and Procedures



11. UNFINISHED BUSINESS



a. Consideration and Approval of Ordinance Creating Chapter 2, Administration, Article

III, Code of Ethics of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – Second Read

(First Read was at the May 25, 2023 meeting) – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby



b. Consideration and Approval of Ordinance Creating Article V, Finance, of Chapter 2,

Administration, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – Second Read (First Read

was February 14, 2024) – Finance Consultant Frank Milazi



12. NEW BUSINESS

a. Consideration and Approval of Agenda Management Software – Civic Plus – $21,896 –

City Clerk Susan Hiott



b. Consideration and Approval of Financial Software (ERP) from BS&A – $105,910 –

Finance Consultant Frank Milazi



c. Consideration and Approval of Resolution RES 2024-04-01 Updating the City of

Mableton Preliminary Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Purposes – City

Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby



d. Consideration and Approval of an Ordinance Amending the City of Mableton

Transitional Spending Plan and for Other Lawful Purposes – Finance Consultant Frank

Milazi



13. OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION

14. CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS

15. CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS

16. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS

17. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR

LITIGATION( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A);



REAL ESTATE(O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1));

PERSONNEL ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)); AND



MISC. EXEMPTIONS ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))



18. ADJOURNMENT

