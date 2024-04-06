Drew Raessler to make presentation on the transit referendum at Mableton City Council meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet on Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter. Prior to the meeting, at 5:15 p.m. there will be a council work session, also open to the public. For the full agenda packet follow this link.
At the regular meeting, Cobb DOT Director Drew Raessler will give a presentation on the upcoming transit referendum.
Regular Meeting Agenda
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
April 10, 2024 @ 6:30PM
______________________________________________________________
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
__________________________________________________________________________________
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
1. CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens
2. ROLL CALL
3. INVOCATION
4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
6. PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/ PROCLAMATIONS
a. Presentation on Transit Referendum – Cobb DOT Director – Drew Raessler
7. APPOINTMENTS
8. PUBLIC HEARINGS
9. PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone
wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
10. CONSENT AGENDA
a. Consideration and Approval of March 13, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. Consideration and Approval of March 13, 2024 Work Session Minutes
c. Consideration and Approval of March 22-24, 2024 Planning Conference Minutes
d. Consideration of City of Mableton Records Management Policy and Procedures
11. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
a. Consideration and Approval of Ordinance Creating Chapter 2, Administration, Article
III, Code of Ethics of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – Second Read
(First Read was at the May 25, 2023 meeting) – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
b. Consideration and Approval of Ordinance Creating Article V, Finance, of Chapter 2,
Administration, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – Second Read (First Read
was February 14, 2024) – Finance Consultant Frank Milazi
12. NEW BUSINESS
a. Consideration and Approval of Agenda Management Software – Civic Plus – $21,896 –
City Clerk Susan Hiott
b. Consideration and Approval of Financial Software (ERP) from BS&A – $105,910 –
Finance Consultant Frank Milazi
c. Consideration and Approval of Resolution RES 2024-04-01 Updating the City of
Mableton Preliminary Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Purposes – City
Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
d. Consideration and Approval of an Ordinance Amending the City of Mableton
Transitional Spending Plan and for Other Lawful Purposes – Finance Consultant Frank
Milazi
13. OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
14. CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
15. CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
16. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
17. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR
LITIGATION( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A);
REAL ESTATE(O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1));
PERSONNEL ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)); AND
MISC. EXEMPTIONS ( O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))
18. ADJOURNMENT