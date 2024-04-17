Metro YMCA to host free Healthy Kids Day events at all 19 location

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta distributed the news release reprinted below about free Healthy Kids Day events at all 19 of its metro locations, including the following three Cobb County facilities:

1055 East Piedmont Rd, Marietta, GA, 30062

3010 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA, 30062

1700 Dennis Kemp Lane , Kennesaw, GA, 30152

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced it will host free community events at 19 YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations on Saturday, April 20 to celebrate Healthy Kids Day. In partnership with Publix Super Markets Charities, Delta Airlines and Gas South, the Y will highlight the importance of children’s mental and physical health and offer fun, educational activities. In addition, the organization will celebrate Community Day and offer free access to Y facilities across metro Atlanta.

“We welcome community members to join us in celebrating Healthy Kids Day and learn more about the importance of improving children’s health and well-being,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We’re dedicated to keeping people and communities active, healthy and connected and supporting healthy lifestyles for all.”

For more than 30 years, Y’s across the country have hosted free community events aimed to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer. This year’s family festivals will feature various activities, including games, exercise demonstrations, children’s obstacle courses, inflatable bouncy houses and more. Additionally, at select locations, pickleball demonstrations will be available, offering attendees opportunities to learn and develop new skills.

“Publix Charities is proud to support the YMCA of Metro Atlanta in their efforts to encourage young people to become more active and physically fit,” said John Doran, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities. “Publix founder, George Jenkins, believed in supporting the communities we serve and that’s why Publix associates will help celebrate Healthy Kids Day with fun activities and healthy snacks at each location. Together, we’re making a difference.”

The Y invites the public to participate in Community Day and visit Y locations throughout metro Atlanta to enjoy its facilities, learn more about programming and member benefits.

For more information about festival locations and times, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/healthykidsday.