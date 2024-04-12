Town Center Community and Kaiser Permanente pop-up to highlight bikeshare program

The Town Center Community announced a pop-up event in partnership with Kaiser Permanente of Georgia to highlight its bikeshare program.

This press release from TCC gives the details, and a link to the TCCID’s bikeshare program web page for further information:

Join the Town Center Community at its rideshare bike day pop-up event at the Bells Ferry Trailhead on April 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente of Georgia, the organizations will provide free giveaways and information on the program and events in Town Center. With the Town Center Community bikeshare program, residents can make bikes a part of their daily commute or exercise routine and create memories with a fun family-friendly activity. Advertisement The program provides 24/7 rental access to 45 bikes across 6 stations in the Town Center area. Bike rental is free for the first hour and just $1.50 per 30 minutes after that. Bikers can take mid-ride stops by locking and unlocking the bike as many times as needed during the rental period. Bells Ferry Trailhead: 3001 Bells Ferry Rd NE, Marietta, GA, 30066 For more information about the bikeshare, visit https://www.towncentercid.com/bikeshare-program

About the Town Center Community Improvement District

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall, and includes Kennesaw State University and its surrounding area.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3)

Together, the TCCID and TCCA form the Town Center Communit