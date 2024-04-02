Trump plans Atlanta fundraiser this month as Georgia GOP 2020 campaign allies plan to share stage

by Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]



April 1, 2024

Former president Donald Trump is set to head back to Georgia next week to host a fundraiser luncheon in Atlanta, according to news outlets.

With the Nov. 5 presidential election quickly approaching, the trip marks Trump’s second visit to the South’s newest swing state in about a month. Both the GOP nominee and President Joe Biden visited Georgia on the same day last month for a pair of concurrent rallies.

Four years ago, Biden narrowly flipped Georgia from red to blue, the first time a Democrat won the state since Bill Clinton in 1992. Georgians could be seeing even more of Biden and Trump than the rest of the country, as both campaigns have said Georgia will be a vital step on the road to the White House.

A host of prominent Georgia Trump supporters are scheduled to attend, including former U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; business magnates like Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, poultry tycoon Tommy Bagwell and beverage magnate Don Leebern III and Buckhead cityhood gadfly Bill White.

But before you dust off the old MAGA baseball cap and clear your calendar, you should know that this is a high-cost affair. Walking through the door with your plus one will set you back $6,600. A photo op comes with a hefty $25,000 per couple price tag.

Trump’s team is likely hoping the Atlanta event and others like it around the country will help negate the Biden campaign’s current financial advantage.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Biden ended February with a cool $71 million on hand, while Trump’s campaign had about $33.5 million in its war chest. The FEC reports Georgians have donated $1.1 million to the Biden campaign and $2.4 million to Trump.

Biden is also riding high after what his campaign calls a record-setting campaign fundraiser in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall over the weekend. The event, which featured former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and entertainers like Queen Latifah and Lizzo, reportedly brought in more than $26 million.

Legal fees for Trump’s numerous court cases are also eating into his nest egg. According to an analysis by The Economist, legal expenses have cost Trump more than $5 million per month, up from $500,000 in early 2022. In the last three months of 2023, more than half of every dollar donated to Trump went toward his legal defense.

