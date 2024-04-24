Update from Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Photo above courtesy of Keep Smyrna Beautiful — Julie Barwig, KSB Executive Director, presenting the 2023 Community Partner Award to members of the Jonquil Garden Club for their work in the Sensory Garden

Keep Smyrna Beautiful distributed the following update:

GARDEN TOUR IS MAY 4: TICKETS ON SALE

Tickets to the 2024 Smyrna Garden Tour on Saturday, May 4, 2024, are on sale! You can purchase them at the Smyrna Recycling Center (check, card, cash), Vickery Hardware, or online at Eventbrite.

Tickets are $20 in advance / $25 day of

Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/garden-tour/

VOLUNTEER PICNIC AND AWARDS

Julie Barwig, KSB Executive Director, presenting a Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award to Jim Simpson (Photo courtesy of Keep Smyrna Beautiful)

This past Saturday, 100+ Keep Smyrna Beautiful volunteers hit the streets to pick up litter. Volunteers included more than a dozen Adopt-A-Mile groups and Community Cleanup volunteers. Afterward, volunteers met up at Tolleson Park for a Great American Cleanup volunteer appreciation picnic. To recognize KSB’s milestone 40th anniversary, we also took the opportunity to recognize individuals and groups for their outstanding contribution to KSB in the last year.

AWARDS:

2023 Most Litter Picked Up Award – Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

2023 Rookie of the Year (Group) – KEH Camera

2023 Community Partner Award – Jonquil Garden Club (for their work in the Sensory Garden)

2023 Most Hours Volunteered – David Martin

2023 Most Hours Volunteered – Lee Holden

2023 Most Hours Volunteered – Stephanie Earhart

2023 Rookie of the Year (Individual) – Jenny Anderson

2023 Ready-for-Anything Award – Maria Shiung

Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award (Individual) – Jim Simpson

Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award (Group) – Smyrna Optimist Club

Read blog post at: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/ksb-celebrates-40th-with-litter-cleanup-and-volunteer-picnic/

About Keep Smyrna Beautiful

On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows: