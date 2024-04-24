Update from Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Photo above courtesy of Keep Smyrna Beautiful — Julie Barwig, KSB Executive Director, presenting the 2023 Community Partner Award to members of the Jonquil Garden Club for their work in the Sensory Garden
Keep Smyrna Beautiful distributed the following update:
GARDEN TOUR IS MAY 4: TICKETS ON SALE
Tickets to the 2024 Smyrna Garden Tour on Saturday, May 4, 2024, are on sale! You can purchase them at the Smyrna Recycling Center (check, card, cash), Vickery Hardware, or online at Eventbrite.
Tickets are $20 in advance / $25 day of
Details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/garden-tour/
VOLUNTEER PICNIC AND AWARDS
This past Saturday, 100+ Keep Smyrna Beautiful volunteers hit the streets to pick up litter. Volunteers included more than a dozen Adopt-A-Mile groups and Community Cleanup volunteers. Afterward, volunteers met up at Tolleson Park for a Great American Cleanup volunteer appreciation picnic. To recognize KSB’s milestone 40th anniversary, we also took the opportunity to recognize individuals and groups for their outstanding contribution to KSB in the last year.
AWARDS:
2023 Most Litter Picked Up Award – Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity
2023 Rookie of the Year (Group) – KEH Camera
2023 Community Partner Award – Jonquil Garden Club (for their work in the Sensory Garden)
2023 Most Hours Volunteered – David Martin
2023 Most Hours Volunteered – Lee Holden
2023 Most Hours Volunteered – Stephanie Earhart
2023 Rookie of the Year (Individual) – Jenny Anderson
2023 Ready-for-Anything Award – Maria Shiung
Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award (Individual) – Jim Simpson
Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award (Group) – Smyrna Optimist Club
Read blog post at: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/ksb-celebrates-40th-with-litter-cleanup-and-volunteer-picnic/
About Keep Smyrna Beautiful
On its website Keep Smyrna Beautiful describes the organization and its origins as follows:
Keep Smyrna Beautiful began in 1984 as Smyrna Clean and Beautiful, Inc. through a city of Smyrna ordinance. We function as a hybrid organization, with the Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in partnership with the City of Smyrna’s Environmental Services department.
The nonprofit and city department work together to accomplish KSB’s mission.Since our inception, we have been the premiere environmental organization within the City of Smyrna.
We are made up of community residents and businesses who join together to help the public become more aware and concerned about environmental issues. Keep Smyrna Beautiful, Inc. is a local affiliate of both Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. We are funded by the revenue from the Smyrna Recycling Center, donations, grants, and event sponsorships.