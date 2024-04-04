Woman seriously injured after crashing into church building on Austell Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a single-vehicle accident on Austell Road south of Lorene Drive that occurred on April 2, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. The accident resulted in serious injury and hospitalization for the driver.

The preliminary report of investigators states that a black 2015 Acura TLX Advance, driven by a 59-year-old Austell woman, was traveling north on Austell Road south of Lorene Drive.

For reasons unknown to STEP investigators, the driver crossed over the center median and began traveling on the wrong side of Austell Road, facing oncoming traffic.

The Acura then crossed back over the median, continued across the northbound lanes of Austell Road, and was driven off the road.

According to the public information release, “It continued down the hill, striking a metal fence and proceeding through a private parking lot before colliding with the side of Living Stone Church located at 545 Lorene Dr.”

The driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.