Gas prices in Georgia dip by an average of 5 cents per gallon

The Georgia gas price average decreased by five cents per gallon at the pump compared to a week ago. As of early Monday morning, Georgians were paying an average price of $3.41 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline

“Crude oil continues to trend under $80 a barrel, and demand appears to have slowed down, contributing to lower pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is at an average of $3.454, about four cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

Georgia Regional Prices:

According to AAA’a weekly report:

Atlanta– $3.43

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.51), Savannah ($3.50), and Brunswick ($3.43).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Dalton ($3.29), Rome ($3.28), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.27).

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Gas prices posted a quiet week, with the national average drifting lower by 4 cents to $3.61 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose modestly from 8.62 million barrels a day to 8.79 last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by nearly 1 million barrels to 228 million barrels. Slack demand, rising supply, and falling oil prices could push pump prices lower in the coming weeks.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”