Intersection near East Cobb polling place closed for emergency gas main repairs

Cobb County government issued the following notice:

Repair crews are working into the evening to repair damage done by a gas main break at the intersection of Sewell Mill Road and Bill Murdock Road in east Cobb County. The intersection remains closed at this hour.

The closed intersection is near a polling place that will be used in Tuesday’s General/Nonpartisan election. The Murdock 01 precinct is at the Atlanta Chinese Christian Church Northwest at 1837 Bill Murdock Rd.

The building and area are safe and work to repair the intersection should be completed in the early morning hours. However, Cobb DOT crews are prepared to post a detour routing voters to the precinct if the work is not finished by the time the polls open at 7 a.m.

Elections officials say the precinct has been prepared and workers should be able to open it on time for voters. Voters who use Murdock 01 as their precinct should be prepared to follow the detour to the building if work on the intersection is still in progress.