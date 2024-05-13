Job & Resource Expo at Cobb’s Switzer Library

The Cobb County Public Library is about more than just books (although books are still important!). The library is deeply involved in projects to improve the quality of life for Cobb County residents.

CCPL and WorkSource Cobb are cohosting the 2024 024 Job & Resource Expo, featuring about 40 local employers and organizations offering resources.

According to the news release on the CCPL website, jobseekers are encouraged to bring a resume or print one at the library. The Cobb Worksource Mobile Career Center will be on-site to assist jobseekers..

The event is tomorrow, Tuesday, May 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in downtown Marietta just a few blocks from Marietta Square.

Employers and organizations signed up for the May 14 event include:

Affordable Senior Solutions LLC

Amerigroup

Atlanta CDL Training School

Briggs & Associates

Catholic Charities Atlanta

City of Marietta

Cobb County Adult Education

Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Cobb Collaborative

Cobb County Government

Cobb County School District

Cobb Galleria Centre

Curry Legacy Group

Czarnowski

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice

Goodwill of North Georgia

Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency

G&J Asphalt

GoldWings Healthcare

HERO Institute

HR Knowledge Source

Innovia Behavioral Health

KeHe Distributors

Kennesaw State University Department of Public Safety

Lapapoe

MUST Ministries

New Creation Labels & Packaging

North Georgia Staffing

One Rail Group

SJAC Food Group dba Zaxby’s

The Smarties Agency LLC

US Army

US Department of Homeland Security

Waste Water Industrial Solutions

WorkSource Georgia

For information on job search and training resources provided by WorkSource Cobb visit worksourcecobb.org and for related resources offered by Cobb libraries visit cobbcat.org.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.