Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K presents Silver Pen awards to students from 5 Cobb elementary schools

John Kone of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K submitted the following article about the club’s Silver Pen awards:

In May of 2024, The Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K proudly presented the coveted Silver Pen award to students from 5 Cobb County Elementary Schools. Fourth graders from Acworth, Addison, Powers Ferry, Rocky Mount and Tritt Elementary Schools were presented with the award. In addition, a FIFTH GRADE Silver Pen award was presented to a student from Powers Ferry Elementary School.

The awards included: A Silver Pen; $25 dollars in cash in the form of uncirculated 1 dollar coins from a US mint and engraved plaque which reads:

Silver Pen Writing Contest

Congratulations to

Students Name

of

School Name

Presented by the

KIWANIS CLUB OF MARIETTA GOLDEN K

The topic of the essays that the 4th grade (and 5th grade) students wrote about this year was “What They Want to be When When Grow Up”. The essays were submitted for judging at the school level, then winning essays from each school were further submitted for judging by a team of Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K judges. After the rigorous judging process was completed, final Silver Pen award winners from each school were announced.

There were some “firsts” this year

As Jim Perry, past president of Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K stated, “There were some “firsts” this year that are worthy of note:

1. We presented six awards this year, which is an all time record, adding two new schools: Addison and Powers Ferry.

2. We presented the first Fifth Grade Silver Pen Award ever anywhere in the Georgia District of Kiwanis at Powers Ferry Elementary School.

3. The winning student at Acworth Elementary School has been taught by a teacher who has now had four Silver Pen Award Winners!

4. The mother of the winning student at Acworth Elementary School was a Key Club member when she attended North Cobb High School!

Parents, faculty, staff, and Kiwanis members were privileged to recognize these talented students who displayed their respective thinking and writing skills.

Below are the Silver Pen award winners chosen professions:

Acworth – Elias Nunez – Pilot

Addison – Mila Kornuth – Pro Golfer

Powers Ferry – 4th Grade – Isaque Fernandes – Professional Soccer Player

Powers Ferry – 5th Grade – Jaden Artiga Hernandez – Police officer

Rocky Mount – Quinnlyn Davis – Veterinarian

Tritt – Lucy Hostetler – Author”

The Silver Pen award is a national award and everyone is extremely proud of these exceptional writers. We wholeheartedly congratulate them and we are confident that these talented writers will be successful in whatever professions they choosen.

ROCKY MOUNT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

(L-R) Paul Smith, president of Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K;

Jim Perry, KCMGK; Gitma Davis (mom), Quinnlyn Davis, SP award

winner; Nate Davis (dad) and Dana Popovich, KCMGK

ADDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

(front) Margy Rogers, KCMGK; Mila Kornuth, SP award winner and

Dana Popovich, KCMGK (back) Jim Perry and Paul Smith, KCMGK

TRITT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Paul Smith, KCMGK; Lucy Hostetler, SP award winner: Jim Perry

and Dana Popovich, KCMGK

Acworth Elementary School

(L-R) Dana Popovich, KCMGK; Elias Nunez, SP award winner:

Jim Perry, past president KCMGK

Powers Ferry Elementary School

(L-R) Jim Perry, Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K; Paul Smith, President KCMGK;

Jaden Artiga Hernandez, 5th grade SP winner; Isaque Fernandes, 4th grade SP winner,

Rosie Teague, KGMGK and Dana Popovich, KCMGK