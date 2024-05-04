Mableton City Council to take up Comprehensive Plan, changes to city staff pay plan, and extension of business license late fee

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. Before the meeting, there will be a work session at 5:15 p.m., also open to the public.

Items on the agenda that might interest Mableton residents include:

The city will begin developing its 2045 Comprehensive Plan, which is required by state law for all municipalities and counties. At this meeting, the council will discuss and vote on the RFQ (request for quote) needed to have consulting firms bid on managing the plan’s development.

City Manager Bill Tanks will request updates to the city’s pay and classification plan for city employees.

The council will discuss extension of the late fee waiver for business license applications and renewals. This is the first year Mableton has collected the license fees, and the city set the previous deadline at the end of April.

Follow this link to download the complete agenda packet for the regular meeting, including the supporting documents for the items highlighted above.

Agenda for Regular Meeting

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

May 8, 2024 @ 6:30PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER

Mayor Michael Owens

2. ROLL CALL

3. INVOCATION

4. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

5. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

6. PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS

7. APPOINTMENTS

8. PUBLIC COMMENTS

2 minutes per speaker

Total time: 30 minutes

Note: Public comment cards to be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the meeting.

9. CONSENT AGENDA

April 24, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes

10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

11. NEW BUSINESS

a. First Read: Ordinance Amending Chapter 2, Administration of City of Mableton Code of Ordinances to add Section Dealing with Oaths – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby

b. Consideration and Approval of RFQ 24-02 for Professional Planning Firm to Conduct services for City of Mableton Comprehensive Plan 2045 – Mayor Owens

c. Consideration and Approval of Resolution Updating the City of Mableton Preliminary Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Purposes – City Manager Bill Tanks (May 8, 2024 Regular Meeting Agenda)

12. OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION a. Discussion on Extension of Exemption on Business Licensing Late Fees and Penalties – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby

13. CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS

14. CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS

15. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS

16. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

Topics: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)) Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))



17. ADJOURNMENT

City Council Work Session Agenda

May 08, 2024 @ 5:15PM

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER

Mayor Michael Owens

2. ROLL CALL

3. AGENDA ITEMS AND DISCUSSION

a. Work Session Meetings – City Manager Bill Tanks

4. PRE REVIEW OF UPCOMING REGULAR AGENDA MEETING ITEMS

5. EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED)

Topics: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)) Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5))



6. ADJOURNMENT

