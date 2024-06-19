Cobb-based LOUD Security acquires Vytis Security

Photo of Mike Sandes and John Loud under a LOUD Security Systems logo provided by LOUD Security Systems

In a press release, Cobb County-based LOUD Security Systems Inc. announced two significant company events.

LOUD has acquired Vytis Security Systems, an Atlanta-based company that focuses on 100 percent commercial systems.

Like LOUD Security, Vytis provides video surveillance, access control, fire systems and monitored security. The customers include all levels of security needs, from small to large and multi-location businesses.

LOUD Security will also appoint Vytis CEO Mike Sandes to Vice President of Commercial Services.

According to the press release:

He has over 30 years of leadership in the security industry, including 18 as President of Commercial Sales at Ackerman Security. Mr. Sandes left Ackerman in 2021 after the Norcross based company sold its assets to ADT. In October of the following year Sandes established Vytis Security, a company with a focus on providing exceptional custom technology solutions to businesses throughout metro Atlanta.

“Bringing our clients to LOUD was an easy choice.” Said Mike Sandes, “The company and its President share a similar vision for offering real business security solutions that align with today’s changing technologies and outstanding customer service. I couldn’t be more proud and excited to be a part of the team at LOUD.”

“We are thrilled to have Mike join the team at LOUD Security.” said John Loud, President of LOUD Security. “He is an industry veteran that is well known for having a keen sense for tackling the unique and changing landscape of today’s commercial security challenges.

“If ever there was a right time for understanding, growing and providing for the commercial side of electronic security and video solutions, its right now,” Loud said. “And with Mike Sandes at the commercial helm, we are poised to continue to be the leading commercial security provider in our market.”

The press release states that with this acquisition, LOUD Security will now serve over 11,000 customers.