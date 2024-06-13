Cobb County remains the nation’s first-place school district for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge

PHOTO: Cobb school Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, flanked by (L-R) Jason Shields, Mandy Couch and Kimberly Dixon of the American Heart Association School Engagement staff, holds Kids Heart Challenge banner

The American Heart Association submitted the following announcement about the Cobb County School District’s third consecutive first-place challenge in the Kid’s Heart Challenge:

Students in Cobb County completed the Kids Heart Challenge this school year, supporting their long-term mental and physical health while raising funds to support the mission of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all. Of the over 4,000 school districts that participate in the Kids Heart Challenge nationwide, Cobb County Schools has been recognized as the top school district in the country for the third consecutive year.

The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge™ offers a variety of physical activities to get elementary students’ hearts pumping such as dance, basketball or jumping rope paired with digital missions to learn lifesaving skills like Hands-Only CPR™. The program has more than 40 years of proven success rooted in scientific research which showed that kids who are regularly active feel better, improve their mental health, build self-esteem, and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression .

“As we know, the early years play a vital role in the development of health-related behaviors. Placing emphasis on establishing healthy environments and behaviors can help students understand the importance of wellness,” said Marcus Brown, interventional cardiologist at Northside Heart Institute and Metro Atlanta American Heart Association board president. “Giving health a specific moment in time, especially in light of the pandemic, is an important way for our school to support our students.”

Cobb County Schools have participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge for over 40 years. This year, nearly 17,000 students raised over $860,000 to support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for breakthroughs and advancements that improve health outcomes and create healthier communities.

“The Kids Heart Challenge program inspires and grows our students understanding of wellness in a fun and innovative way,” said Chris Ragsdale, superintendent of Cobb County Schools. “Pairing that excitement with raising funds for children with special hearts, allows our students to grow their commitment to wellness beyond just themselves, continuously. We’re thrilled to continue to propel the mission of the Association as the Three-Peat National Champions of Kids Heart Challenge.”

The educational curriculum and physical activities included in the Kids Heart Challenge program help meet the heart health needs of today’s youth and educators. The program, a successful part of thousands of schools from coast-to-coast, targets improving whole-body wellness which is vital to drive immediate and long-term health in children.

Schools interested in participating in the Kids Heart Challenge can register online at www.heart.org/getstarted.



