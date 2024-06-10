Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, June 10, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, June 10, 2024, with a high near 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are expected across central portions of Georgia today. A few strong thunderstorms are also possible, with an isolated severe thunderstorm not out of the question.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 10, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 86 99 in 1953 56 in 1913 Min Temperature M 68 74 in 1898 48 in 1977 Avg Temperature M 77.0 85.0 in 1995 53.0 in 1913 Precipitation M 0.14 2.52 in 1933 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 12 in 1913 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 12 20 in 1995 0 in 1913 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 86.3 85.5 93.7 in 2011 70.0 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 68.4 66.7 73.3 in 1899 56.7 in 1997 Avg Temperature 77.4 76.1 83.2 in 2011 63.4 in 1997 Total Precipitation 0.33 1.36 5.88 in 2013 0.00 in 2011 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1955 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 1 20 in 1967 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 113 112 183 in 2011 5 in 1997 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.8 67.8 71.6 in 2017 61.0 in 1924 Avg Min Temperature 50.7 48.0 52.3 in 1880 40.9 in 1940 Avg Temperature 60.2 57.9 61.9 in 2017 51.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.31 22.55 40.30 in 1929 11.33 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 519 410 592 in 2019 114 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-09

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-09

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-09

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”