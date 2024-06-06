Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, June 6, 2024, with a high near 85 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are expected across portions of north and central Georgia today. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-05-01 85 61 73 5.7 0 2024-05-02 86 64 75 7.5 0 2024-05-03 87 70 78.5 10.7 T 2024-05-04 80 64 72 3.9 0.03 2024-05-05 87 66 76.5 8.2 T 2024-05-06 86 67 76.5 7.9 0.01 2024-05-07 84 68 76 7.1 0 2024-05-08 87 72 79.5 10.3 T 2024-05-09 78 66 72 2.6 0.68 2024-05-10 82 63 72.5 2.8 0.17 2024-05-11 76 55 65.5 -4.5 0 2024-05-12 81 59 70 -0.2 0 2024-05-13 67 63 65 -5.5 0.03 2024-05-14 78 63 70.5 -0.2 0.02 2024-05-15 81 66 73.5 2.5 T 2024-05-16 85 62 73.5 2.2 0 2024-05-17 73 68 70.5 -1 0.02 2024-05-18 77 66 71.5 -0.3 0.09 2024-05-19 83 65 74 2 T 2024-05-20 85 64 74.5 2.2 0 2024-05-21 86 67 76.5 4 0 2024-05-22 87 67 77 4.2 0 2024-05-23 88 70 79 6 0 2024-05-24 90 71 80.5 7.2 0 2024-05-25 85 68 76.5 3 0.54 2024-05-26 89 71 80 6.2 0 2024-05-27 87 65 76 2 1.36 2024-05-28 86 69 77.5 3.3 0 2024-05-29 86 64 75 0.5 T 2024-05-30 84 63 73.5 -1.2 0 2024-05-31 83 63 73 -1.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, June 6, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 86 100 in 1943 66 in 1997 Min Temperature M 67 77 in 1985 53 in 1997 Avg Temperature M 76.2 88.0 in 1985 59.5 in 1997 Precipitation M 0.14 1.65 in 1912 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1997 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 11 23 in 1985 0 in 1997 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 84.8 85.1 96.3 in 1985 68.5 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 68.6 66.3 74.8 in 1985 55.3 in 1966 Avg Temperature 76.7 75.7 85.6 in 1985 63.2 in 1997 Total Precipitation 0.23 0.81 4.49 in 2013 0.00 in 2011 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2024 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 1 20 in 1967 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 59 65 125 in 1985 2 in 1997 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.4 67.4 71.4 in 2017 60.3 in 1924 Avg Min Temperature 50.2 47.5 51.8 in 1880 40.2 in 1940 Avg Temperature 59.8 57.5 61.6 in 2017 50.7 in 1940 Total Precipitation 27.21 22.00 39.15 in 1929 10.91 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2543 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 465 362 548 in 2019 111 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-06-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-06-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-06-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”