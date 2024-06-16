Cobb’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Council held its first meeting.
The purpose of the group is to determine how the county should spend the proceeds from lawsuit settlements over the opioid epidemic.
The council was formed by a vote of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in April, and according to its web page:
The Council will:
(1) Recommend a comprehensive abatement strategy to the Board of Commissioners that aligns with the Core Strategies, Approved Uses, and Other Strategies identified in the National Opioid Settlements;
(2) Convene as required, ensuring at least one meeting per quarter, and provide updates to the Board of Commissioners annually and whenever the Board requests;
(3) Consist of the following members:
- A designee of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, as appointed by the Sheriff
- A member of the executive team of a Community Service Board, as appointed by that Community Service Board and approved by the Board of Commissioners
- A member of the Cobb County Board of Health, as appointed by the Cobb County Board of Health and approved by the Board of Commissioners
- An academic member who works for the University System of Georgia within Cobb County as appointed by the Board of Commissioners
- A survivor of the disease of addiction or a family member who has lost a loved one to the disease as appointed by the Board of Commissioners for a term not to exceed two (2) years
- A substance use disorder treatment provider within Cobb County licensed by the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) as appointed by the Board of Commissioners
- A designee of the Cobb County Superior Court, as appointed by the Chief Judge
- A non-voting member from the Department of Public Safety appointed by the Cobb County Manager.
(4) The Deputy County Manager shall serve as an ex-officio member, providing insight and guidance without holding voting rights;
(5) The committee has no power to incur debt or contractually bind Cobb County.
(6) Committee members will receive no compensation.
The opioid epidemic hit Cobb County particularly hard, with many overdose deaths driven by the mixing of the powerful opioid fentanyl with other drugs.
According to the news release about the meeting:
Nick Adams, Cobb’s Chief EMS Officer, told the group that Cobb had led the state in opioid-related deaths. Cobb County has already received more than $5.2 million, with millions more expected over the next two decades. The council will advise the Board of Commissioners on the potential uses for this money, which must address the costs of the opioid epidemic. They will look at programs that include prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and research and remediation components.
The council will meet quarterly – more often if necessary. For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/board/county-clerk/boards-and-authorities/opioid-abatement-advisory-council
