Heirloom Market BBQ is a cultural flavor explosion

Photo above from the Heirloom Market BBQ Facebook page, used with permission

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

Summertime in Atlanta means many things to many people. Some folks like to cool off down by the Hooch, where fist-fighting mosquitoes is a long lost art form. After you’ve worked up a sweat and your hunger pangs have given you six-pack abs, head to Heirloom Market BBQ across from the river on Akers Mill Rd. I have written about many local BBQ joints over the years, but this spot is different, and I mean that as a high compliment.

Owned by a self-proclaimed hillbilly, Cody Taylor, and his wife, Jiyeon Lee, who is a Korean expat and former top charting K-Pop star. Together, they have perfected the concept of multicultural BBQ flavors by combining traditional American cooking techniques with Asian marinades, sauces, and sides. The result is some of the best que’ you will find around the ATL, and that’s a bold statement.

The small space that was once a micro liquor store is designed for communal eating. With a large table outside nearby the custom-built smoker and stand-up bar tables are available so you can converse with your new friends while trying not to drip sauce on you or them while you chow down. The go-to spicy Korean pork sammie never lets you down; the meat is marinated in Gochujang– a sweet, fermented chile paste with just the right amount of heat, but not overpowering. Kissed with smoke flavor and topped with kimchi slaw, this sandwich will have your tastebuds dancing all day long.

Different specials are available throughout the week, such as a Hot chicken sandwich that has a two-step marinade, spiced flour and coated in spicy, hot chicken butter. The Kabli beef short rib is similar in size to the Tesla Cybertruck but much better looking. Marinated in a sweet soy sauce for 72 hours, smoked for 12, and sliced to order. Let the meat sweats commence. Be sure to follow them on social media to see what day to get all this BBQ goodness.

Being from Texas, Taylor knows how to smoke brisket, which is buttery moist, and cuts with a fork. They serve a platter or sandwich of the BBQ classic along with a bun for sopping the juice, homemade pickles, and choice of a side. The sides that Heirloom offers range from the traditional collards and baked beans to the unique green tomato kimchi that has a sweet/spicy flavor, or try the cool, refreshing cucumber radish salad that imparts a sweet vinegar tang. The cold sides will help you forget about the sweltering 95-degree weather, at least until you get back in your car and touch the steering wheel. Ouch!

Offering a nice variety of in-house made sauces from the Table version that is classic mild to their Kitchen sauce–spicy fresh. My go-to is the Settler Sauce–peppery vinegar flavor, but you can’t go wrong with any of these slathery accompaniments to your BBQ bliss. Let me know if you’re having a pool party, and I will pick up some Heirloom meat by the pound. The sides come in pint or quart sizes to accommodate all your friends or even the uninvited ones like myself. I may even bring some of their smoked wings, which are additionally flash-fried to crispy perfection and served with kimchi mayo for dipping that is mind blowingly delicious.

There’s almost always a line out the door at this spot, and for good reason. A diverse group of people coming together for good food is never a bad thing. You will see all walks of life waiting patiently for this Michelin Guide-recognized BBQ. Heirloom Market BBQ proves that when you combine different cultures of flavors and cooking styles, it brings everyone together for a collective gastronomic goal– BBQ done right.

For more information visit the Heirloom Market BBQ website at https://www.heirloommarketbbq.com.