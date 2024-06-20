Joe Pacheco promoted to Marietta Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations

Last week the Marietta Fire Department and Chief Tim Milligan announced that Joe Pacheco has been promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations.

According to the news release posted on the city’s website:

Deputy Chief Pacheco has been with the Marietta Fire Department since 1999. Joe focused the early stages of his career towards technical training, which led him to be assigned to the department’s heavy rescue unit. During this time, he completed Paramedic training and obtained NPQ certifications as an instructor and evaluator. Joe was promoted to Firefighter Engineer in January 2006 and again to Lieutenant in August of 2008. As a Lieutenant, Joe was assigned to the Training Division for almost 3 years, and when he returned to suppression in 2015, he was promoted to the position of Station Captain. In 2019, Joe was promoted to Assistant Chief and served as a shift commander and the Training Chief. Throughout his career with Marietta Fire, Joe has received many awards, certifications & graduated from Columbia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Pacheco assumed his new role on June 3.

“We are excited to welcome Joe into his new role,” said Chief Milligan, quoted in the news release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional customer service to our community. That experience will also allow him to drive strategic initiatives that will move our department forward.”

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau