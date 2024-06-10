Rhonda Jacobson named Cobb Executive Women 2024 Woman of Distinction

Cobb Executive Women, a project of the Cobb Chamber, announced that Rhonda Jacobson, Co-Founder, Vice President of Human Resources and Gemologist at Cumberland Diamond Exchange (CDE) was named the winner of the 2024 Woman of Distinction award.

The award was presented at the Chamber’s June Marquee Monday event this morning.

According to the announcement:

The Woman of Distinction award is given annually to recognize a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through her professional endeavors, community involvement and social responsibility in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion thereby supporting and advancing her community and her field.

The press release from the Cobb Chamber described Jacobson’s activities as follows:

For over four decades, Jacobson has been an integral part of CDE, a family-owned fine jewelry retailer known for its exceptional service and high-quality products. Under her guidance, CDE has earned several accolades, including being recognized as the 2015 Small Business of the Year. This year, CDE is celebrating their 30th Pearl Anniversary. In addition to driving the company’s success, she has cultivated a nurturing and growth-oriented environment for her team. Her ability to mentor and inspire is evident through the thriving, successful workforce she has developed. Jacobson’s mentorship extends beyond her company, offering guidance and support to fellow professionals navigating their career transitions and business challenges. Jacobson is a dedicated community leader who actively supports diverse causes and non-profit organizations. She has served in many leadership and board roles for organizations such as the Wellstar Foundation, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and LiveSafe Resources. In addition to her board service, the top causes she supports include SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center and Shepherd’s Men.

The Yearlong Presenting Sponsor for Cobb Executive Women is Northside Hospital.

The Award Sponsor is S.A. White Oil Company.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy. Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish. What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​