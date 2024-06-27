Six anti-Gaza-war protestors arrested in Cobb County

Six protestors, who the Cobb County police describe as Pro-Palestine, were arrested in Cobb County when they blocked the roadway on Olympic Industrial Drive this morning at around 4:20 a.m.

Olympic Industrial Drive is a small industrial road that runs off Plant Atkinson Road, near South Atlanta Road, and near the City of Atlanta/Cobb County border east of Smyrna.

The public information release described the incident as follows

This morning, around 4:20 AM, Olympic Industrial Drive was temporarily blocked by Pro-Palestine protestors. A vehicle was found obstructing the roadway, and one individual, Rosemary Cochran (21, Tucker), had cemented their hand inside the vehicle. Cobb County Fire and EMS successfully freed the individual, who has since been arrested. Authorities have arrested an additional five individuals in connection with this protest.

The Cobb police public information release also contained the following statement:

While we respect the right to peaceful protests and the right to express views on issues. We understand the importance of the right to free speech and freedom of assembly, but actions that obstruct public roads or involve self-harm are not protected forms of protest.

Rosemary Cochran has been charged with loitering and prowling, obstruction, pedestrian in the roadway, impeding the flow of traffic, and improper stopping in the roadway.

The other five individuals arrested were Zachary Kerr (32, Atlanta), Alexandra Husted (33, Atlanta), Parker Demos (23, Atlanta), Daniel Hanley (42, Sandy Springs), and Zoe Fitzgerald (21, Decatur).

They have been charged with loitering & prowling, and improperly stopping in the roadway.

Police stated that no further information is available.