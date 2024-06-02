Smith-Gilbert Gardens to feature Music & Monarchs at the Butterfly Exhibit

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following news release about an event to highlight the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Butterfly Exhibit:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens will host an enchanting evening of music and the beauty of nature at the Music & Monarchs concert on Friday, June 28! The community is invited to be immersed in the tranquil surroundings of the lush Gardens while listening to the lively tunes of The Dappled Grays.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the magic of the Butterfly Exhibit and meet the native butterflies as they flutter around. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and music starts at 5:30 p.m.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of Music & Monarchs,” says Executive Director Dave Simpson. “Enjoy live music and the captivating beauty of the butterfly exhibit. It will be a night of magical moments, joyful fellowship and lasting memories.”

Food, drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The Dappled Grays are a premier bluegrass and Americana band from Atlanta, Georgia that have been playing together for 20 years.

VIP Tickets are now available for $75. VIP Tickets will include VIP parking, a food and drink ticket and reserved seating under the event tent.

General Admission Tickets are available for $35 for nonmembers and $25 for members. Attendees who purchase General Admission tickets are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets; seating will not be provided.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com/musicandmonarchs.

The 2024 Music & Monarchs event is presented by the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation, in partnership with the Cobb Community Foundation.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, located at 2382 Pine Mountain Road, is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

About Smith Gilbert Gardens

Smith Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw is on the site of the Hiram Butler home, built about 1880.

According to the gardens’ mission page:

In 1970, Mr. Richard Smith and Dr. Robert Gilbert bought the Hiram Butler House and surrounding acreage in Kennesaw, Georgia. Over the following 35 years, they realized their dream of developing the house and grounds, with an emphasis on unique plantings and thoughtfully positioned sculpture.

The 17-acre complex of specialized gardens is now a City of Kennesaw botanical garden.

Gardens include a Bonsai Exhibit, Palladino Camellia Garden, tea house and waterfall area, Rose Garden, and Conifer Display.

The Smith Gilbert Gardens are also designated a wildlife habitat by the Atlanta Audubon Society.

For more information visit the Smith Gilbert Gardens website.