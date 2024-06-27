Photo above: Kasper and the 911 Band — courtesy of the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following press release about this year’s installment of its annual concert series:

The City of Powder Springs will kick off its fourth-annual “Sounds of the Springs” Concert Series on July 27 in Thurman Springs Park. All three concerts — scheduled for the fourth Saturdays in July, August and September — are free and open to the public.

Bumpin’ the Mango — photo courtesy of the City of Powder Springs

Opening the series on July 27 is Bumpin’ The Mango, an Atlanta funk & soul band boasting “a fiery five piece horn section, a rock solid rhythm section, and an incredible lead vocalist.” Influenced by bands such as Tower Of Power, Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago, and The Ohio Players, Bumpin’ The Mango’s original music is a melting pot of funk, soul and R&B, and is sure to lift audience members out of their seats and onto the dance floor.

August in Powder Springs is hot, but Kasper and the 911 Band will be even hotter when they take the stage Aug. 24. This dance and party band will keep the crowd fired up throughout the evening.

Closing out the series on Sept. 28 will be Guardians of the Jukebox, a “sonic time machine that transports their fans back into that iconic era” of the 1980s, with fan-favorite hits of the decade keeping audience members on their feet.

Guardians of the Jukebox — photo courtesy of the City of Powder Springs

All concerts will start at 7 p.m.

Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park, though no chairs are allowed on the artificial turf in the children’s section. No personal tables allowed. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic to the concert (this does not include alcoholic beverages).

A selection of food vendors will be on site, while Special Blends Mobile Bartending will be selling non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, with the latter allowed on the grounds of Thurman Springs Park when purchased within the city’s Entertainment District, the boundaries of which are marked

For more information on the Sounds of the Springs Concert Series and other city-sponsored events, visit https://cityofpowdersprings.org.

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.

The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.

Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023) 18,950 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023) 16,907 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023) 12.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 16,887 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 13,940 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.2% Persons under 18 years, percent 24.2% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.7% Female persons, percent 53.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 30.2% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 52.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 1.5% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.6% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 5.3% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 19.1% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 26.8% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2018-2022 1,289 Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022 12.8% Housing Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022 78.9% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022 $241,800 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022 $1,525 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022 $493 Median gross rent, 2018-2022 $1,673 Building Permits, 2023 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2018-2022 6,082 Persons per household, 2018-2022 2.74 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022 88.7% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022 19.0% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022 97.7% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022 95.9% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022 93.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022 40.1% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022 7.5% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 10.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022 69.5% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022 64.8% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 29,526 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 39,184 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 7,540 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 181,543 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $12,102 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022 37.3 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022 $88,311 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022 $39,078 Persons in poverty, percent 7.5%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2022 X Total employment, 2022 X Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2021 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 300 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 134 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 170 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 247