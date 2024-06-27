Photo above: Kasper and the 911 Band — courtesy of the City of Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs distributed the following press release about this year’s installment of its annual concert series:
The City of Powder Springs will kick off its fourth-annual “Sounds of the Springs” Concert Series on July 27 in Thurman Springs Park. All three concerts — scheduled for the fourth Saturdays in July, August and September — are free and open to the public.
Opening the series on July 27 is Bumpin’ The Mango, an Atlanta funk & soul band boasting “a fiery five piece horn section, a rock solid rhythm section, and an incredible lead vocalist.” Influenced by bands such as Tower Of Power, Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago, and The Ohio Players, Bumpin’ The Mango’s original music is a melting pot of funk, soul and R&B, and is sure to lift audience members out of their seats and onto the dance floor.
August in Powder Springs is hot, but Kasper and the 911 Band will be even hotter when they take the stage Aug. 24. This dance and party band will keep the crowd fired up throughout the evening.
Closing out the series on Sept. 28 will be Guardians of the Jukebox, a “sonic time machine that transports their fans back into that iconic era” of the 1980s, with fan-favorite hits of the decade keeping audience members on their feet.
All concerts will start at 7 p.m.
Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park, though no chairs are allowed on the artificial turf in the children’s section. No personal tables allowed. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic to the concert (this does not include alcoholic beverages).
A selection of food vendors will be on site, while Special Blends Mobile Bartending will be selling non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, with the latter allowed on the grounds of Thurman Springs Park when purchased within the city’s Entertainment District, the boundaries of which are marked
For more information on the Sounds of the Springs Concert Series and other city-sponsored events, visit https://cityofpowdersprings.org.
About Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.
The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.
Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|18,950
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|16,907
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|12.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|16,887
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|13,940
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.2%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|24.2%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.7%
|Female persons, percent
|53.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|30.2%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|52.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.5%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.6%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|5.3%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|19.1%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|26.8%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|1,289
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|12.8%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|78.9%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$241,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$1,525
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$493
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,673
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|6,082
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.74
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|88.7%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|19.0%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|97.7%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|95.9%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|40.1%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|7.5%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|10.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|69.5%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|64.8%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|29,526
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|39,184
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|7,540
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|181,543
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$12,102
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|37.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$88,311
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$39,078
|Persons in poverty, percent
|7.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|300
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|134
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|170
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|247
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,288.5
|Population per square mile, 2010
|1,944.7
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|7.38
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|7.17
|FIPS Code
|1362524