Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, July 5, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, July 5, 2024, with a high near 94 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms that are expected, especially during the afternoon and evening. Heat index values in the 100 to 107 degree range are also anticipated today, and a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m to 8 p.m for all areas with the exception of the mountains of northeast Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 5, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 100 in 2012 70 in 1915 Min Temperature M 71 78 in 1980 59 in 1933 Avg Temperature M 80.5 87.0 in 2012 67.0 in 1915 Precipitation M 0.17 3.34 in 1994 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 22 in 2012 2 in 1915 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 94.0 89.5 99.0 in 2012 78.2 in 1976 Avg Min Temperature 77.0 71.1 77.0 in 2024 63.6 in 1924 Avg Temperature 85.5 80.3 86.1 in 2012 71.0 in 1976 Total Precipitation 0.01 0.85 7.25 in 1994 0.00 in 2014 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 83 77 106 in 2012 31 in 1976 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.0 70.6 74.2 in 2012 64.2 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 53.8 51.0 54.5 in 1880 44.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 63.4 60.8 64.3 in 2012 54.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 28.73 26.58 44.55 in 1912 13.28 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 988 761 988 in 2024 405 in 1997

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”