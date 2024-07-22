Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, July 22, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, July 22, 2024, with a high near 85 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered to numerous thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms may produce frequent lightning, periods of heavy rainfall, and gusts to 40 mph.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog between 7 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday
A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8 p.m and 11 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|Max
|Min
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2024-06-01
|78
|65
|71.5
|-3.6
|0
|2024-06-02
|85
|67
|76
|0.6
|0.06
|2024-06-03
|89
|69
|79
|3.4
|T
|2024-06-04
|86
|70
|78
|2.2
|T
|2024-06-05
|86
|72
|79
|3
|0.17
|2024-06-06
|85
|70
|77.5
|1.3
|0.1
|2024-06-07
|88
|70
|79
|2.6
|0
|2024-06-08
|87
|63
|75
|-1.6
|0
|2024-06-09
|93
|70
|81.5
|4.7
|0
|2024-06-10
|85
|69
|77
|0
|0.4
|2024-06-11
|87
|64
|75.5
|-1.7
|0
|2024-06-12
|89
|71
|80
|2.6
|0
|2024-06-13
|90
|72
|81
|3.4
|0
|2024-06-14
|95
|72
|83.5
|5.8
|0
|2024-06-15
|97
|76
|86.5
|8.6
|0.02
|2024-06-16
|96
|75
|85.5
|7.4
|0
|2024-06-17
|93
|75
|84
|5.7
|T
|2024-06-18
|91
|73
|82
|3.6
|0
|2024-06-19
|89
|71
|80
|1.4
|0
|2024-06-20
|90
|73
|81.5
|2.8
|0
|2024-06-21
|93
|71
|82
|3.1
|0
|2024-06-22
|98
|74
|86
|7
|0
|2024-06-23
|98
|77
|87.5
|8.3
|0
|2024-06-24
|97
|75
|86
|6.7
|0.21
|2024-06-25
|98
|72
|85
|5.6
|0
|2024-06-26
|100
|75
|87.5
|7.9
|0
|2024-06-27
|91
|75
|83
|3.3
|T
|2024-06-28
|91
|75
|83
|3.2
|0.13
|2024-06-29
|91
|76
|83.5
|3.6
|0.65
|2024-06-30
|97
|77
|87
|7
|0
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 22, allowing a comparison to current weather.
Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|90
|102 in 1993
|75 in 1970
|Min Temperature
|M
|72
|80 in 1881
|59 in 1947
|Avg Temperature
|M
|81.2
|88.5 in 1993
|71.0 in 1947
|Precipitation
|M
|0.13
|1.68 in 1964
|0.00 in 2021
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|0.0 in 2023
|0.0 in 2023
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|16
|24 in 1993
|6 in 1947
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|92.0
|90.0
|96.9 in 1980
|81.5 in 1892
|Avg Min Temperature
|74.6
|71.7
|75.8 in 1980
|64.4 in 1967
|Avg Temperature
|83.3
|80.8
|86.3 in 1980
|73.0 in 1967
|Total Precipitation
|5.47
|3.54
|14.34 in 2005
|0.17 in 1995
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.0
|T in 2001
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|T in 1942
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (base 65)
|0
|0
|4 in 1892
|0 in 2024
|Total CDD (base 65)
|392
|348
|477 in 1980
|181 in 1967
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|74.5
|72.2
|75.7 in 2012
|66.0 in 1895
|Avg Min Temperature
|55.5
|52.7
|56.0 in 2017
|46.1 in 1940
|Avg Temperature
|65.0
|62.5
|65.8 in 2012
|56.5 in 1940
|Total Precipitation
|34.19
|29.27
|47.00 in 1912
|14.14 in 1986
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|0.0
|0.0
|T in 2001
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|T in 1942
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|0
|0
|4 in 1892
|0 in 2024
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|1297
|1032
|1297 in 2024
|591 in 1961
Period of Record:
- Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-21
- Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-21
- Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-21
- Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-20
- Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-20
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”