Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, July 27, 2024, with a high near 84 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon through the evening. A few strong storms may produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 27, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 101 in 1993 72 in 1957 Min Temperature M 72 76 in 2015 61 in 1962 Avg Temperature M 81.2 87.0 in 1993 69.5 in 1957 Precipitation M 0.13 1.53 in 1976 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 22 in 2012 5 in 1957 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 91.4 90.1 96.7 in 1993 82.4 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 74.3 71.7 75.1 in 1980 65.2 in 1967 Avg Temperature 82.8 80.9 85.4 in 1993 73.8 in 1967 Total Precipitation 9.23 4.23 15.66 in 1994 0.34 in 1995 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 473 429 559 in 1980 244 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 74.9 72.6 76.2 in 2012 66.5 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 55.9 53.2 56.4 in 2017 46.8 in 1940 Avg Temperature 65.4 62.9 66.3 in 2012 57.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 37.95 29.96 47.07 in 1912 16.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1378 1114 1384 in 2012 657 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-26

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-26

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-26

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-25

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-23

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”