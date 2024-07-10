Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling July 10, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 68 degrees.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Monday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-06-01786571.5-3.60
2024-06-028567760.60.06
2024-06-038969793.4T
2024-06-048670782.2T
2024-06-0586727930.17
2024-06-06857077.51.30.1
2024-06-078870792.60
2024-06-08876375-1.60
2024-06-09937081.54.70
2024-06-1085697700.4
2024-06-11876475.5-1.70
2024-06-128971802.60
2024-06-139072813.40
2024-06-14957283.55.80
2024-06-15977686.58.60.02
2024-06-16967585.57.40
2024-06-179375845.7T
2024-06-189173823.60
2024-06-198971801.40
2024-06-20907381.52.80
2024-06-219371823.10
2024-06-2298748670
2024-06-23987787.58.30
2024-06-249775866.70.21
2024-06-259872855.60
2024-06-261007587.57.90
2024-06-279175833.3T
2024-06-289175833.20.13
2024-06-29917683.53.60.65
2024-06-3097778770

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 10, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM90100 in 193672 in 1979
Min TemperatureM7281 in 187958 in 1891
Avg TemperatureM80.889.0 in 193065.5 in 1894
PrecipitationM0.175.35 in 19480.00 in 2019
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M00 in 20230 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M1624 in 19801 in 1894
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature92.989.797.3 in 201276.6 in 1892
Avg Min Temperature75.971.375.9 in 202463.2 in 1976
Avg Temperature84.480.585.6 in 201270.6 in 1940
Total Precipitation3.501.7110.64 in 19940.00 in 1879
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)004 in 18920 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)177155208 in 201259 in 1940
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature73.571.174.8 in 201264.7 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature54.351.555.0 in 188044.8 in 1940
Avg Temperature63.961.364.8 in 201255.2 in 1940
Total Precipitation32.2227.4445.96 in 191213.36 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)004 in 18920 in 2024
Total CDD (since Jan 1)10828391082 in 2024447 in 1972

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-09
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-09
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-09
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-09
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

