Flash flood warning issued for Cobb County until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the following alert:

Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 7:29PM EDT until July 23 at 10:00PM EDT by NWS Peachtree City GA

At 729 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE…Emergency management reported. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Atlanta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Vinings and Mableton. This includes the following streams and drainages… Chattahoochee River, Rottenwood Creek, Sweetwater Creek, Butternut Creek and Nickajack Creek.

Instructions

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.