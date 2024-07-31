Kennesaw museum’s Southern Railway caboose to be restored

Photo from the City of Kennesaw work session agenda packet

By Rebecca Gaunt

The Southern Railway caboose that has sat outside Kennesaw’s Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History since 1993 is getting a fresh look and full exhibit status.

“The goal is to make it into a functioning exhibit that the museum can utilize, which would include making that caboose what it would look like in its heyday,” said James Friedrich, assistant to the city manager, at Monday’s Kennesaw City Council work session.

Friedrich told council members that the project has four phases. Starting with the foundation, the caboose required leveling as one of the tracks had sunk into the ground.

Second, rust needed to be removed as part of the exterior restoration, especially on the east side of the caboose. Painting and proper lettering were also needed. Some windows may need replacement, and vents and pipes may need sealing.

The interior requires painting, repair of wood rot and holes in the floor, refurbished upholstery, and a replacement of the non-original stove.

Finally, the electrical will be upgraded and replaced as needed.

The museum hopes to open it in time for the annual Trains, Trains, Trains exhibit in January.

Parental leave

City Manager Jeff Drobney suggested the city adopt a personnel policy to provide up to six consecutive weeks of paid parental leave to staff.

“We work really hard to have personnel policies that make Kennesaw a destination for employees,” he said.

Drobney said Kennesaw was one of the few municipalities in the surrounding area that does not currently offer leave for both parents for either birth or adoption.

To be eligible, employees must have been employed full-time for at least one year.

“We want to be able to recruit and retain–and with an ever increasing younger workforce–we have a large number of employees that are either eligible to retire now or can retire within the next one to two to three years,” he said.

Per council member Madelyn Orochena’s request, the Council discussed adding public comment to the end of work session meetings. Currently, public comment is only available during regular voting meetings.

Anthony Gutierrez, who supported increased comment opportunities during his campaign, voiced his full support for the idea. So did Antonio Jones.

Tracey Viars said she was somewhere in the middle on the matter.

“I don’t think we’re going to get a lot of input either way. We had a tax meeting tonight and everybody on social media has been talking about taxes for weeks and nobody shows up,” she said.

Pat Ferris objected, noting that there are multiple opportunities for public comment at the regular meetings. Mayor Derek Easterling also lacked enthusiasm for the request.

“It is so extremely rare that I get a call or an email from anybody about our work sessions,” Ferris said.

Orochena said she didn’t expect huge turnouts, but she did think the opportunity was a benefit for the community.

“I think hearing comments a week prior to be able to consider them for the week ahead would be beneficial to me,” she said.

The matter was placed on the agenda for a vote next week.