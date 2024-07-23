Mableton Mayor Owens issues statement on new Six Flags chaperone policy

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens issued a statement about the new chaperone policy announced by Six Flags over Georgia.

The park’s security policies became the result of public scrutiny after a brawl erupted last March on the park’s opening day involving an estimated 500-600 people, resulting in the non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old teen by police after an exchange of gunfire.

Here is the statement distributed by Mayor Owens:

As the Mayor of Mableton, I am pleased to see Six Flags taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors. The merger with Cedar Fair has brought about a positive change, adopting a standard policy across all parks that will help ensure the park remains a fun and safe environment for all attendees.

I wholeheartedly agree with Six Flags that safety should always be our top priority. I applaud them for taking this step. It’s a proactive measure that underscores their commitment to creating a safe environment for everyone. I have been an advocate for such changes as I have engaged with residents living in and around the Six Flags area who expressed concerns about unaccompanied minors at the park.

Additionally, Six Flags has already made notable improvements to ensure a better experience, such as better lighting, improved traffic flow for pickup and drop-off areas, and an enhanced security presence. These enhancements, along with the new chaperone policy, are particularly timely as we approach the busy Fright Fest season.

I am thankful for the strong partnership between Six Flags and the City of Mableton. Their commitment to safety and community well-being is commendable, and I am optimistic about the positive impact these measures will have on our community.

New chaperone policy

Here is the new chaperone policy as posted on the Six Flags Over Georgia website:

The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Six Flags Over Georgia. We are committed to keeping Six Flags Over Georgia a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment. As part of that commitment, we are implementing a chaperone policy beginning Friday, July 26, 2024. Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than ten (10) guests ages 15 or younger per day. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection. This chaperone requirement applies to all Six Flags Over Georgia ticket and season passholders.

To read the policy in its entirety, follow this link.