Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra awarded $14.4k Bridge Grant

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) received a $14,400 Bridge Grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA).

The GCA is part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

On its website, the GCA describes this year’s bridge grant process as follows:

Description: Bridge Grants provide general operating support for non-profit arts organizations affected by COVID.

Bridge Grants provide general operating support for non-profit arts organizations affected by COVID. Grant Request: From $12,000 to $50,000 depending on the budget size of the applicant organization.

From $12,000 to $50,000 depending on the budget size of the applicant organization. Match requirement: 100% match of request amount

100% match of request amount Funding period: FY25 Bridge Grants provide general operating support for Georgia nonprofit arts organizations from July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025

FY25 Bridge Grants provide general operating support for Georgia nonprofit arts organizations from July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025 Eligible Applicants: Non-profit arts organizations.

Non-profit arts organizations. Deadline: FY25 Bridge Grant applications are now closed. The application submission deadline for FY26 will be in early February 2025.

According to the news release about the grant on the City of Marietta website:

The Bridge Grant provides funding for operating support to nonprofit arts organizations, many of which were negatively affected by COVID-19. As part of this year’s Bridge awards, 204 entities in 44 counties will receive more than $2.6 million in funding.

“These grant dollars will allow arts organizations in Georgia to focus on their primary mission to bring art and cultural events to their communities by relieving the burden of certain operating expenses,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly. “Georgia Council for the Arts is excited to help our arts organizations continue to foster economic and cultural vitality in their communities.”

“We are so grateful to have the support of the GCA as we begin our 74th season serving Marietta, Cobb County and the greater metro Atlanta area,” said GSO Executive Director Suzanne Tucker. “These funds will allow us to bring music into schools, senior centers and veteran’s homes, and to continue our special concerts for those on the autism spectrum or with other special needs. It means we can have a positive impact on our community beyond the concert stage.”

Funding for these grants is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

According to the news release:

GCA uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge.

About the Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra began in 1951 with the formation of the Marietta Music Club.

According to the GSO website:

The music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home on 383 Church Street in Marietta would establish the foundations for what would evolve over the next sixty-plus years. Talented local musicians would come together to create and share wonderful music with audiences. From 1955 until 1989, Betty Shipman Bennett conducted the orchestra through this long period of development. The music club grew to become the Marietta Community Symphony.

The orchestra was later renamed the Cobb Symphony as more professional musicians were added to the staff, and in 2011 it became the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO states as its mission: