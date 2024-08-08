Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, August 8, 2024, with a high near 94 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that will occur along a line from Athens to Macon through midnight tonight. Otherwise the region should be dry. Severe weather is also not expected.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 99. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-07-01 97 79 88 7.9 0 2024-07-02 90 76 83 2.8 0 2024-07-03 92 77 84.5 4.2 0 2024-07-04 97 76 86.5 6.1 0.01 2024-07-05 94 76 85 4.5 1.43 2024-07-06 93 76 84.5 3.9 0.02 2024-07-07 90 74 82 1.4 1.75 2024-07-08 91 74 82.5 1.8 T 2024-07-09 92 75 83.5 2.7 0.29 2024-07-10 88 73 80.5 -0.3 0 2024-07-11 91 70 80.5 -0.4 0 2024-07-12 94 75 84.5 3.5 0 2024-07-13 97 76 86.5 5.5 0 2024-07-14 97 77 87 6 0 2024-07-15 96 75 85.5 4.4 T 2024-07-16 91 74 82.5 1.4 0 2024-07-17 92 75 83.5 2.4 0.06 2024-07-18 92 74 83 1.8 0.09 2024-07-19 87 73 80 -1.2 0.39 2024-07-20 83 70 76.5 -4.7 1.39 2024-07-21 89 72 80.5 -0.7 0.04 2024-07-22 87 72 79.5 -1.7 0 2024-07-23 90 75 82.5 1.3 1.1 2024-07-24 88 71 79.5 -1.8 1.52 2024-07-25 87 74 80.5 -0.8 0.75 2024-07-26 91 73 82 0.8 0.39 2024-07-27 85 73 79 -2.2 T 2024-07-28 80 73 76.5 -4.7 3.47 2024-07-29 87 71 79 -2.2 0.65 2024-07-30 92 71 81.5 0.3 0.65 2024-07-31 93 73 83 1.8 0.02

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 8, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 102 in 1980 71 in 1904 Min Temperature M 72 82 in 2007 61 in 2004 Avg Temperature M 80.9 91.0 in 2007 66.0 in 1904 Precipitation M 0.13 2.75 in 1904 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 26 in 2007 1 in 1904 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.9 90.0 97.5 in 1980 79.5 in 1904 Avg Min Temperature 75.0 72.0 75.5 in 2007 64.9 in 1976 Avg Temperature 83.9 81.0 86.2 in 1980 73.0 in 1912 Total Precipitation 0.04 1.06 6.24 in 1887 0.00 in 1963 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2024 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 134 128 172 in 1980 66 in 1912 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.7 73.6 77.0 in 2012 67.5 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 56.9 54.2 57.3 in 2012 48.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.3 63.9 67.2 in 2012 58.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 42.78 31.54 48.54 in 2013 17.26 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1587 1307 1596 in 2012 814 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-08-07

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-08-07

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-08-07

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-08-06

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-08-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”