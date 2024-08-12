Cobb Solicitor General to host town halls to educate the public about State Court

Cobb Solicitor General Makia Metzger will host three more town hall meetings for the public this month.

The meetings are held so that Cobb County residents will have an opportunity to meet and greet their Solicitor General.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to engage with our residents and deliver the programs we are working on which benefit the public,” Solicitor General Metzger said. “Providing easier access to citizens helps increase a clarity of what we do.”

The meetings are scheduled from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

One meeting has already been held, and the remaining town halls are as follows:

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Rd. SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw

Wednesday, August 28, 2024, East Cobb Regional Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

According to the announcement on the county website:

The town hall meetings will cover a range of initiatives and projects the Office of the Solicitor General is working on. Residents are encouraged to attend so they can learn how the Office of the Solicitor General operates and how it can be of service when it comes to public safety.

About the Cobb County State Court

The 1983 Constitution of Georgia defined the judicial system in Georgia and described the duties of the various courts.

Not every county has a state court. The state constitution gives the legislature the power to decide where those limited jurisdiction courts are needed.

The New Georgia Encyclopedia describes the duties of the state courts in the counties where they exist as follows:

In seventy counties in Georgia, state courts exercise jurisdiction over misdemeanor violations, including traffic cases, and adjudicate civil actions except in cases in which the superior court has exclusive jurisdiction. State courts are authorized to hold hearings on applications for an issuance of search and arrest warrants and to hold preliminary hearings. State court judges are elected to four-year terms in nonpartisan, countywide elections. Candidates must be at least twenty-five years old, have been admitted to practice law for at least seven years, and have lived in the state for at least three years. Of the 109 authorized state court judgeships, approximately one-half of the positions are full-time and the others are part-time. Part-time judges may practice law, except in their own courts.

In Cobb County the Solicitor General serves the basic prosecutorial role that the District Attorney would in Superior Court.