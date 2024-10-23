Bailey School of Music’s Helen Kim Named Artist-in-Residence at Atlanta Music Project

KSU’s Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music distributed the following news release

KSU violin professor to host recital, masterclasses, and KSU field trip for under-resourced youth

KENNESAW, Ga. (October 22, 2024) — The Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music (BSOM) at Kennesaw State University (KSU) is pleased to announce that esteemed professor of violin Helen Kim will serve as Artist-in-Residence for the Atlanta Music Project during their 2024-2025 season. The Atlanta Music Project (AMP) provides tuition-free, world-class music training and performance opportunities to youth in under-resourced communities.

AMP empowers youth to realize their possibilities through music, unlocking life-changing outcomes. Program offerings include after-school orchestras (in partnership with the City of Atlanta); a preparatory school and academy; a four-week summer series; and youth orchestras and choirs. The AMP seeks to develop confidence, creativity, and ambition in youth while using music to bring together youth, family, and community for the greater good.

The AMP has served over 1,000 students since its beginning in 2010. Kim’s special appointment is in conjunction with AMP’s 15th anniversary, a significant milestone in their history.

“I am extremely honored to be named artist-in-residence for the Atlanta Music Project’s 15th anniversary season,” said Kim. “I have profound respect for the work and reach of the AMP. I am thrilled to be working closely with their students and performing for the community in a public performance on November 3.”

Kim has been a vital part of AMP for a decade, conducting numerous masterclasses and introducing AMP students to opportunities at KSU. Her residency highlights BSOM’s shared commitment to delivering exceptional music education and fostering artistic growth among young musicians.

During her residency, Kim will lead a variety of musical activities designed to inspire and educate AMP’s young musicians and the wider community. These events aim to enhance participants’ musical abilities while encouraging them to consider how music could positively impact their lives.

On Saturday, November 2, the residency will begin with two violin masterclasses for intermediate and advanced AMP students. On Sunday, November 3, Kim will present a Solo Violin Recital. In addition, Kim will lead violin section rehearsals with AMP’s Junior and Senior Youth Orchestras. Next, she will host a field trip to the Dr. Bobbie Bailey School of Music, where AMP students will take masterclasses with faculty and attend a recital by renowned violinist Soovin Kim.

