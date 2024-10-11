Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, October 11, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, October 11, 2024, with a high near 75 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees.

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 60.

Columbus Day

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-09-01 96 74 85 6.7 0 2024-09-02 94 72 83 4.9 0.7 2024-09-03 85 71 78 0 0 2024-09-04 85 65 75 -2.8 0 2024-09-05 84 69 76.5 -1.1 0 2024-09-06 80 70 75 -2.4 0.02 2024-09-07 87 68 77.5 0.3 0.01 2024-09-08 84 64 74 -3 0 2024-09-09 85 67 76 -0.7 0 2024-09-10 86 65 75.5 -1 0 2024-09-11 78 67 72.5 -3.8 0.09 2024-09-12 74 67 70.5 -5.5 0.23 2024-09-13 75 68 71.5 -4.3 0.03 2024-09-14 74 69 71.5 -4 0.07 2024-09-15 79 70 74.5 -0.8 T 2024-09-16 83 67 75 0 0 2024-09-17 84 62 73 -1.7 0 2024-09-18 84 67 75.5 1 0 2024-09-19 89 68 78.5 4.3 0 2024-09-20 92 70 81 7.1 0 2024-09-21 94 70 82 8.4 0 2024-09-22 97 72 84.5 11.2 0 2024-09-23 96 73 84.5 11.5 0 2024-09-24 93 74 83.5 10.9 T 2024-09-25 86 66 76 3.7 3.42 2024-09-26 74 66 70 -2 4.32 2024-09-27 75 66 70.5 -1.2 3.38 2024-09-28 78 65 71.5 0.2 0 2024-09-29 80 66 73 2 0.02 2024-09-30 81 66 73.5 2.9 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for October 11, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 76 88 in 2017 51 in 1906 Min Temperature M 57 70 in 2020 31 in 1906 Avg Temperature M 66.6 79.0 in 2017 41.0 in 1906 Precipitation M 0.10 1.49 in 1897 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 2 24 in 1906 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 3 14 in 2017 0 in 2016 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 83.1 77.9 87.2 in 2018 65.8 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 65.5 59.0 69.0 in 2018 45.8 in 1974 Avg Temperature 74.3 68.5 78.1 in 2018 58.9 in 1885 Total Precipitation 0.00 1.23 8.89 in 1995 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2024 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 14 73 in 1964 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 95 52 146 in 2018 0 in 1992 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.3 76.1 78.9 in 2019 69.9 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.6 57.0 61.8 in 1878 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.9 66.5 69.5 in 2019 61.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 55.83 39.83 59.18 in 1929 0.22 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 19 96 in 1888 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2433 2002 2613 in 2019 26 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-10-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-10-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-10-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-10-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-10-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”